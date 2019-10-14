Elton John: "I don't have a clue" what I'll do after farewell tour ends

Ben Gibson/Rocket EntertainmentElton John has made it quite clear that his current Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be his last ever large-scale tour. So, what will the 72-year-old legend do with all his free time once he finally comes off the road? He says he has no idea.

In an article in the U.K. paper The Guardian, Elton responds to questions from famous friends like Ed Sheeran, Billie Jean King, Victoria Spice Beckham, Sam Smith, Eminem and Bob Dylan. Ed asks, "What are you going to do when this big tour is over?"

"I don’t have a clue. I’ve got another couple of years to go," Elton responds. "What I’d like to do is spend time at my house in Windsor, walk around the garden, catch up with friends, spend some time with [my sons]. I just want to do nothing for about six months and catch up with my social life in England. Whether I’ll be able to do that is another matter...I'm an enormous fidget."

Elton compares the situation to the time when he first got sober -- he suddenly had to fill the time he once used for drinking and taking drugs.

"I had all these extravagant ideas about learning to speak Italian and how to cook, and of course I never did any of them. So I’m not planning on anything like that," he adds. "I’d just like to take it easy and enjoy the fruits of spending three and a half years on the road."

In the same article, Sam Smith asks Elton, "If you were a Spice Girl, which Spice Girl would you be?"

He responds, "Obviously Posh. Although, there was a side of me before I got sober that would definitely have been Mel B."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.