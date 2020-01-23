Elton John, Idina Menzel to perform on the Oscars

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesViewers who tune into the Academy Awards on February 9 will see performances by Elton John and Adele Dazeem -- uh, we mean Idina Menzel.

Elton and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin are nominated for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," which they wrote for the end credits of Elton's biopic, Rocketman. Elton is set to perform the song on the Oscar telecast, though it's not clear if his duet partner on the tune, Rocketman star Taron Egerton, will join him.

Meanwhile, Frozen's own Queen Elsa, Idina Menzel, will sing "Into the Unknown," the nominated song from Frozen II. Performing with her will be AURORA, the singer who performs the part of the voice that calls to Queen Elsa in the song.

Also performing on the Oscar telecast will be This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, singing "I'm Standing with You," from the movie Breakthrough; Randy Newman, singing "I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away," his nominated song from Toy Story 4; and Harriet star Cynthia Erivo, singing the nominated song she co-wrote, "Stand Up."

The 92nd Annual Oscars Air February 9, 2020 on ABC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.