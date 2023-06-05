Elton John invites fans to let their “inner Elton out” for new AIDS Foundation initiative

ABC News

In the 31 years since Elton John established his AIDS Foundation, he’s raised millions of dollars for the cause, but their work is far from over. As part of a new initiative called The Rocket Fund, he’s now calling on people to “let their inner Elton out.”

Appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, Elton announced that he wants fans to take to social media and dress like him to show their support for The Rocket Fund — and he’s asked famous pals like Neil Patrick Harris and JoJo Siwa to join in.

The fund aims to “turbo charge” the foundation’s fundraising efforts and take in $125 million for the fight against AIDS, with an eye toward ending the disease by 2030.

Elton also talked about the impending end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which wraps up next month in Sweden. “It’s gonna be emotional but I’m not thinking about it,” he told GMA‘s Lara Spencer. “I’m just concentrating on doing the next best show I can.”

Noting that his two sons are going to attend the final show in Sweden, Elton added, “It’s gonna be a tremendous occasion … who knows what it’s gonna feel like?”

