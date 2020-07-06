Elton John Is Pocket Change! Yep, He’s Got His Own Commemorative Coin!

Elton John is being honored with a special commemorative coin from the UK’s Royal Mint.

The coin will feature Sir Elton’s signature straw hat and a pair of music notes as his iconic sunglasses. It will be minted in gold, silver, and ‘brilliant uncirculated’ editions.

It’s the second installment of the Royal Mint’s new ‘Music Legends’ series, after Queen was honored with a coin back in January.

Elton John called it “another truly humbling milestone on my journey”.

Did you ever collect coins? What other artists should be honored in coin form?