Elton John is "thrilled" that he popped up in Sunday's episode of 'Killing Eve'

ABC/Craig SjodinElton John fans may want to watch this past Sunday's episode of the award-winning BBC America black comedy Killing Eve, even if you're not a fan of the show. That's because Elton and his music are a big plot point in the episode -- and Elton's happy about it.

"KillingEve is such a groundbreaking series and I was thrilled to be included in this week's episode," Elton tweeted, along with a clip showing the main character, Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, wearing heart-shaped Elton glasses and sitting in a young boy's bedroom, which is decorated with posters of the rock legend.

"I think the glasses suit you, Jodie!" Elton added.



Jodie shared Elton's post in her Instagram story as well as a separate photo from the episode, on which he'd written, "I love this, @jodiemcomer. You look fabulous!"

She wrote, "I can't even look cool. I'm gonna look at this whenever I'm sad."

In the clip Elton shared, the boy -- a long-lost relative of Villanelle's who worships Elton -- is asking her what she thinks the Rocket Man would eat if he was in various European cities, like Berlin and Vienna.

Later on in the episode, the boy leads Villanelle and his family in a singalong of "Crocodile Rock," and she gives him money, along with a note that says "GO SEE ELTON."



The kid will have to wait: Right now, Elton's postponed many of his Farewell tour dates until 2021 due to COVID-19. He still has shows on the books for this fall, but it's not clear if those will proceed.

