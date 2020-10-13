Elton John, Joe Walsh, Mike Love among stars taking part in Jerry Lee Lewis' virtual 85th birthday celebration

Courtesy of 117 Entertainment Group

Goodness, gracious! Jerry Lee Lewis recently turned 85, and to celebrate the milestone birthday, a star-studded virtual livestream party will be held Tuesday, October 27, at 8 p.m. ET at the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer’s official Facebook page, YouTube channels and at JerryLeeLewis.com.

“Whole Lotta Celebratin’ Goin’ On: 85 Years of The Killer” will feature performances and well-wishes from Elton John, The Eagles‘ Joe Walsh, The Beach Boys‘ Mike Love, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Tom Jones, Bonnie Raitt, former President Bill Clinton, Willie Nelson and many more.

The event will raise funds for World Vision, a Christian organization that aids impoverished communities.

The lineup for the celebration also includes Priscilla Presley; former Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton; Lewis’ cousin, televangelist Jimmy Swaggart; and country stars Mickey Gilley, Lee Ann Womack and Marty Stuart. Full House and Fuller House star John Stamos will host the event.

Born on September 29, 1935, Lewis became one of the biggest rock ‘n’ roll stars of the late 1950s with such classic hits as “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Breathless.” He’s the last surviving member of the famed “Million Dollar Quartet” — along with the late Presley, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins — all of whom recorded for Memphis’ famed Sun Records label at the outset of their careers.

By Matt Friedlander

