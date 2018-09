Music legend Elton John kicked off his final world concert tour in Allentown, Pennsylvania this weekend. “The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” consists of more than 300 shows around the world, including two shows in Philadelphia. The tour is scheduled to last until 2021. Elton says the show will feature never-before-seen graphics and video from his 50-year career. Is this a show you would like to go see? What songs would you love to hear Elton perform live?