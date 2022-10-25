‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’ special on Disney+ will include special guests

Courtesy of Disney+

Elton John‘s final U.S. show at Dodger Stadium on November 20 will be livestreamed on Disney+ and will include some surprises.

The artwork for the show has been unveiled and it reveals that the concert is billed as “featuring special guests.” Since the show is taking place in LA, and Elton is friendly with pretty much every celebrity you can think of, there’s no end to the possible guests who might show up. In the last few years alone, Elton’s collaborated with everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Miley Cyrus, to Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, to Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder.

The Dodger Stadium show will be a special full-circle moment for Elton, who famously played two concerts there in October 1975 to 55,000 people a night. They were the first concerts played in that venue since The Beatles in 1966.

The three-hour livestream gets underway with Countdown to Elton Live from Dodger Stadium, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, while the concert begins at 11 p.m. ET. In a statement, Elton says of the show, “To feel the energy from the best fans, not only in Dodger Stadium again, but this time around the world from those watching live at home, will be truly extra special for me.”

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this momentous evening globally,” he adds. “I hope everyone feels the power and joy of performing on a stage as iconic as Dodger’s. Just like I did almost 50 years ago.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

