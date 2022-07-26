Elton John, Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers & among 2022 MTV VMA nominees

MTV

Elton John, Madonna and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Elton has received two nods thanks to his hit collaboration with British pop star Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” which is up for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Madonna’s Madame X documentary and concert film will compete for the Best Longform Video prize.

The Chili Peppers, meanwhile, have been nominated in the Best Rock category for their “Black Summer” video.

Scoring the most MTV VMA nominations were rappers Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, who each tallied seven nods. You can check out the full list of nominees at MTV.com.

The 2022 MTV VMAs take place August 28. Voting is now open at Vote.MTV.com.

