Elton John marks 50th anniversary of show that changed his life with special RSD release

Fifty years ago today — on August 25, 1970 — Elton John played the gig that helped catapult him to superstardom: a show at L.A.’s Troubadour Club.

As depicted in his biopic Rocketman, Elton’s show at the historic venue was his first in the U.S., and it was a big deal. He was introduced by Neil Diamond, and the audience included David Crosby, Brian Wilson and Mike Love of the Beach Boys, plus Crosby, Stills & Nash, Don Henley, Randy Newman, Linda Ronstadt, Quincy Jones, and Elton’s personal idol, Leon Russell.

The show, featuring songs from Elton’s then-upcoming self-titled debut album, earned a rave review in the Los Angeles Times, and Elton was on his way to a decades-long music career.

“That was 50 years ago, but sometimes it feels like a different world,” Elton wrote on Instagram recently to mark the occasion. “It’s a tragedy that small clubs are struggling to stay open in 2020. If they go, where are artists going to play? It’s where I learned my craft and was the first big step of a journey that’s still going on today.”

To commemorate the show, Elton’s bringing out a limited-edition deluxe two-LP version of his debut album for Record Store Day, August 29. Pressed on transparent purple vinyl, it features the 2016 remaster of the album, plus a selection of bonus tracks from the 2008 Deluxe Edition that have never been released on vinyl. There are also two previously unreleased demos of “Border Song” and “Bad Side of the Moon.”

In October, a single-LP vinyl version of the album will be released on gold vinyl.

Here are the track listings:

Record Store Day 2LP Purple Vinyl Set

LP1/SIDE A

“Your Song”

“I Need You to Turn To”

“Take Me to the Pilot”

“No Shoe Strings on Louise”

“First Episode at Hienton”

LP1/SIDE B

“Sixty Years On”

“Border Song”

“The Greatest Discovery”

“The Cage”

“The King Must Die”

LP2/SIDE A

“Your Song” (Piano Demo)

“I Need You to Turn To” (Piano Demo)

“Take Me to the Pilot” (Piano Demo)

“Sixty Years On” (Piano Demo)

“Border Song” (Piano Demo)

“Bad Side of the Moon” (Piano Demo)

LP2/SIDE B

“Thank You Mama” (Piano Demo)

“All the Way Down To El Paso” (Piano Demo)

“I’m Going Home” (Piano Demo)

“Bad Side of the Moon”

“Grey Seal”

“Rock and Roll Madonna”

Limited Edition 1LP Gold Vinyl Set

LP1/SIDE A

“Your Song”

“I Need You to Turn To”

“Take Me to the Pilot”

“No Shoe Strings on Louise”

“First Episode at Hienton”

LP1/SIDE B

“Sixty Years On”

“Border Song”

“The Greatest Discovery”

“The Cage”

“The King Must Die”

By Andrea Dresdale

