Elton John monkeys around on new album by cartoon band Gorillaz

Elton John has definitely been keeping busy in quarantine. In addition to writing a new chapter for the paperback version of his autobiography, recording his Apple Music radio show, doing charity appearances, organizing an archival live stream series and taking care of two new puppies, he’s also making some music.

Following his collaboration with Lady Gaga on her album Chromatica, the pop-rock legend also will be featured on a track on Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, the forthcoming album by the British group Gorillaz, which is due out on October 23.

Perhaps “group” isn’t quite the right word for Gorillaz, though: It’s actually the brainchild of Damon Albarn, frontman of the popular U.K. alternative-rock band Blur, and artist Jamie Hewlett. Hewlett created cartoon characters to be the “band,” but Albarn is the only permanent member — it’s basically him and whoever he feels like collaborating with.

Elton is featured on a song called “The Pink Phantom,” along with rapper 6LACK [pr. Black].

“I am so excited to be a part of @gorillaz Song Machine Season One. The Pink Phantom, coming soon…” wrote Elton on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz have just released an advance single from the album, “Strange Timez,” which is a collaboration with Cure frontman Robert Smith. A companion music video for the song, featuring Smith as the man in the moon, also premiered today. You can watch the clip at the official Gorillaz YouTube channel.



Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, which is available for pre-order now, also will include collaborations with founding Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook, alt-rockers Beck and St. Vincent, and a bunch of other acts who are a bit more obscure.

