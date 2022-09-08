Elton John mourns the queen: “I will miss her dearly”

DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Elton John had a closer relationship with Queen Elizabeth II than most global music stars: not only did she knight him and make a member of the Order of Companions of Honour — two extremely prestigious accolades — he was a bona fide friend of the royal family. It’s no wonder he’s penned an emotional tribute to the late monarch.

On Instagram, Elton writes, “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly,” Sir Elton concluded.

Elton recorded a special performance for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in June. He also performed at her Golden Jubilee, marking her 50th year on the throne, and her Diamond Jubilee, when she hit 60 years on the throne.

Elton is said to be close with Princes William and Harry, the sons of his dear friend Princess Diana. Of course, he famously performed at her funeral in 1997; his and Bernie Taupin‘s tribute to her, “Candle In the Wind ’97,” subsequently became the best-selling single of all time.

