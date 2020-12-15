Elton John named Global Citizen's Artist of the Year, to be honored on TV special this weekend

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Elton John has been announced as one of the honorees of the 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards, which recognizes leaders and activists around the world who are “making extraordinary efforts for the world’s most vulnerable,” according to the Global Citizen organization’s website.

Elton will be presented with the Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize, which salutes a creative individual or group who uses their artistic platform to promote and create positive change.

Specifically, the British pop-rock legend is being honored for using his fame to work toward ending the AIDS epidemic via Elton John AIDS Foundation and to raise funds to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sting received the honor last year for his work raising awareness of the plight of the rainforests.

Other 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards honorees include the Back Lives Matter movement, the Sesame Workshop, Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson, and philanthropist and business tycoon Warren Buffett.

The Global Citizen Prize Awards air on Saturday, December 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

John Legend will host and perform at the ceremony, which also will feature performances by Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Common and more. In addition, a variety celebrities will serve as presenters at the event, among them John Oliver, Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Usher.

By Matt Friedlander

