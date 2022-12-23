Elton John, Nile Rodgers & more pay tribute to Thom Bell

L. Busacca/WireImage for Songwriter’s Hall of Fame

As we reported, Philadelphia soul icon Thom Bell passed away Thursday at the age of 79. Following news of his death, several artists took to social media to pay tribute to the famed songwriter/producer.

Elton John, who worked with Bell in the late ’70s/early ’80s on songs like “Are You Ready For Love” and “Mama Can’t Buy You Love,” called Bell a “wonderful producer of timeless records.” He added, “Working with him was a highlight of my career,” calling the two songs, “Two hits I will always cherish.”

Nile Rodgers also shared his thoughts, describing Bell as “one of the greatest writers and producers of all time.” He continued, “He was the architect of the relationship between #BernardEdwards & me as we were the band for the group New York City (I’m Doing Fine Now) a #ThomBell smash.”

And songwriter Diane Warren shared, “Just heard about Thom Bell. He didn’t make sounds, he WAS a sound. Too many classics to name here but music wouldn’t be the same without him. Rest in Power and thank U gor [sic] the music.”

Philadelphia’s own Questlove noted, “This gentleman wrote the soundtrack of our lives,” listing Bell’s many songs. He added, “#ThomBell was the PHILLY-est of the foundational songwriters that gave my city its identity. Be it covers/samples/the originals from soundtracks form wedding bands, karaoke, or seeing in concert—-his life’s work no doubt was our soundtrack. Rest In Melody Thom Bell!”

