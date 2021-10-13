Elton John now the first act to score a UK top-10 single in six different decades

Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment

Another day, another chart record for Sir Elton John.

Earlier this week, he officially registered 50 years of top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and now he’s set a similar record for longevity back home in the U.K. Specifically, he’s now the only act in the history of the U.K. singles chart to score a top-10 hit in six different decades, thanks to his Dua Lipa collabo, “Cold Heart.”

“Cold Heart” is Elton’s 33rd top 10 on the chart. His first one came in 1971, with “Your Song.” Overall, he scored 10 top 10s in the ’70s, seven in the ’80s, eight in the ’90s, seven in the 2000s, one in the 2010s, and one in this decade.

Overall, Elton’s notched seven number-one singles but that number could increase to eight, because “Cold Heart” is poised to take over the top spot this week, dethroning Ed Sheeran‘s “Shivers.”

In other Elton news, the U.K. tabloid The Sun reports that he’s going to have to miss a reception honoring his late friend, Princess Diana. The October 19 event will celebrate the unveiling of a statue of the late princess, and Elton was invited by Diana’s son, Prince William. However, The Sun has confirmed he’s sent his regrets because he’s recovering from a hip operation.

A source told The Sun, “Elton underwent hip replacement surgery at the start of the month. It went well and he is on the mend but is taking things slow.“

