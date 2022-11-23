Elton John on track to break all-time best-selling tour record

Ben Gibson for Rocket Entertainment

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour may be finished in the U.S., but he’s still got a lot more touring to do — and it may see him break a new record.

Elton wrapped the U.S. leg of the tour this weekend in Los Angeles and, according to Billboard, the last three Dodger Stadium shows brought in $23.5 million and sold 142,970 tickets. In total, the last 13 shows bring the tour’s total gross to $749.9 million, with over 5 million tickets sold since it began in 2018. And with about 50 shows still left to play, it’s certainly looking like Elton has a good shot at surpassing Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour for the title of best-selling tour of all time.

Ed’s tour wrapped in 2019 and grossed $776.4 million, which means Elton is less than $30 million away from taking over number one. It now sits at number two, having surpassed U2’s 360 Tour, which brought in $736.4 million.

Next up, Elton brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back to Australia and New Zealand in January with 10 stadium shows, which puts him on track to break Sheeran’s record in early 2023.

