Elton John on why he’s ready to stop touring: “The idea of going out on top was such a big thing with me”

Ben Gibson for Rocket Entertainment

Elton John needs an Emmy for the EGOT, and his concert special Farewell from Dodger Stadium could be his winning ticket.

Variety reports the singer received an EGOT push at a recent event for Television Academy members, which screened his Disney+ special at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Elton then spoke about his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and why performing at Dodger Stadium was a full-circle moment.

“I’m so critical of myself … I’ve never played and sang so well in my life, for so long. And I really mean that sincerely,” he said.

“[It] was so important to leave on a really high note,” added Elton, stressing he “didn’t want to go out when I was going down.”

Choosing Dodger Stadium to be his final North American performance was also symbolic, as it was where he played two career-making shows back in 1975. Elton said he “was so unhappy and so ill” back then, revealing he’d “taken an overdose two days before.”

“I’m at a different stage in my life. I have never been so happy,” Elton said, reminding the audience he turns 76 next week.

Speaking about his age, the singer admitted he is slowing down despite having “the energy of a 20-year-old.” Noting that turning the big 9-0 is 14 years away for him, Elton said, “Your mortality hits you. And that’s one of the reasons I wanted to stop [touring].”

The singer expressed he now wants to spend time with his sons — Elijah, 10, and Zachary, 12, whom he shares with David Furnish — and see them get married.

Elton then reflected, “To finish at Dodger Stadium in three nights, while I’m 75 at the end of my career, it was everything I could have dreamed of and more.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.