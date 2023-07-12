Elton John one step closer to EGOT, lands Emmy nod for Dodger Stadium special

Courtesy of Disney+

Elton John may finally get his EGOT.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s Disney+ concert special, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, just earned an Emmy nod for Outstanding Variety Special Live.

The special was a live telecast of Elton’s final North American stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which finally came to an end on Saturday, July 8, in Stockholm, Sweden.

“It’s an honour for my Special to be recognized by the Academy,” Elton shared on Instagram. “My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget.” He added that his production team and Disney+ “went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come!!”

A win in the category will add Elton to the elusive group of entertainers who’ve won an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar. He’s won five Grammys, two Academy Awards and one Tony over the course of his career.

Elton does have stiff Emmy competition. Also nominated in the category are The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the Oscars and the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

His special isn’t the only music-related nomination this year: The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert and Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman will compete against Elton’s special for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special. Plus, the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream was recognized with a nom for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

The 75th annual Emmy Awards will air September 18 on Fox.

