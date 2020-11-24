Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day special; Sam Smith to perform

Elton John and his AIDS Foundation are teaming up with TikTok to raise awareness of the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

On World AIDS Day, December 1, Elton’s TikTok channel will host a special presentation starting at 2 p.m. ET. Elton and his husband David Furnish will appear, as well as TikTok stars and celebrity guests. Elton’s pal Sam Smith will perform, as will critically-acclaimed young British artists Sam Fender and Rina Sawayama.

As part of the campaign, which officially kicks off tomorrow, the TikTok community will also be able to access donation stickers for @eltonjohnaidsfoundation.

In a statement, Elton said, “I’m excited to recognize World AIDS Day with TikTok and my Foundation this year to celebrate progress that we’ve made and mark what we can do collectively to end the AIDS epidemic. HIV may seem a disease of the past, especially with COVID-19 in the headlines but it still affects everyone.”

He adds, “There’s a great line-up for our TikTok Live to break down the myths around HIV, talk about safe sex and ensure that young people know how to protect themselves and others.”

In related news, Elton’s close friend Victoria Beckham has created World AIDS Day T-shirts that feature an image of an autographed Polaroid shot of Elton on his 1974 tour, standing in front of his private plane. Fifty percent of proceeds from sales of the shirts, which cost $130, will go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.