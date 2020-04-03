Elton John, Paul McCartney thank healthcare workers in new video honoring the UK's National Health Service

ABC/Randy Holmes; Mary McCartney/MPL Communications

Elton John and Paul McCartney are among the British celebrities who have taken part in a new video salute to the U.K.'s National Health Service for the work it's doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clip, which was posted on the organization's Twitter page Thursday, begins with an introduction from Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England, who sends out thanks "to everyone working in the NHS and Social Care that are working so hard right now."

Elton then appears and says, "You are our heroes and we salute each and every one of you. Thank you." The pop-rock legend also holds a sign featuring the hashtags #ThankYouNHS and #OurNHSPeople.

McCartney appears next holding a similar sign, and simply says, "Thank you."

The remainder of the video features a variety of other stars saying "thank you" while holding signs with the hashtags. They include Coldplay's Chris Martin and pop star Kylie Minogue, as well as soccer legend David Beckham; actors Ralph Fiennes, Kate Winslet, Daniel Craig, Ricky Gervais, Claire Foy, Eddie Redmayne, John Boyega and Bill Nighy; and TV personalities Piers Morgan, Gordon Ramsey and Graham Norton.

