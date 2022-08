Elton John paid tribute to his close friend Princess Di on the 25th anniversary of her death. Sir Elton posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram, writing “You will always be missed”. It was August 31st, 1997 that Diana died in a car crash in Paris while fleeing paparazzi. Elton would later perform a special version of “Candle In The Wind” at her funeral – and the record would become the biggest-selling single of all time. What is Princess Diana’s legacy, 25 years later?

