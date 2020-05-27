Elton John personally calls America's Got Talent contestant, invites him to join him onstage

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCAs previously reported, Elton John tweeted about how much he was moved by America's Got Talent contestant Archie Williams, who served 37 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of rape. But it turns out that Elton didn't stop there: The music legend also offered him an amazing opportunity.

Williams, who sang "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" on the NBC reality competition show, tells People magazine that Elton "called me personally. He gave me an invitation to sing on his show when he comes back to the United States. It was definitely a surprise!"

Williams adds, "He said he never heard anyone sing his song like that ever. It was really touching to him. It brought him to tears, he said. It was touching."

As a result of Williams' story, AGT judge Simon Cowell joined the Innocence Project as an ambassador. It was that organization that helped prove Williams' innocence through painstaking research and fingerprint technology.

"That's the best that could've happened to us," Williams told People of Cowell coming on board.

As previously reported, Elton has moved most of his Farewell tour dates to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We'll see if Elton keeps his word and has Williams join him onstage when things finally go back to normal.

