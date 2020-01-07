Elton John pledges $1 million to Australia fire relief

Ben Gibson, © HST Global Limited/ Courtesy of Rocket Entertainment

Elton John has announced he'll be donating a million dollars to toward bushfire relief in Australia.

The singer made the announcement Tuesday during his show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

"There are people out there who lost their lives trying to save homes," he told the crowd. "There are people who have lost their lives and their homes. And, lastly, is the plight of the animals and the loss of their habitat that, frankly, is on a biblical scale and heartbreaking."

"Therefore, tonight, I will be pledging $1 million to support the bushfire relief fund," he said, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Elton is the latest celebrity to pledge his support to help the continent. Aussie native Chris Hemsworth also recently donated $1 million. Over the weekend, singer Pink and actress Nicole Kidman along with her husband, country singer Keith Urban, each pledged on Instagram that they are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services in Australia.

