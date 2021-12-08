Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers among most in-demand concerts for 2022

ABC/Eric McCandless; Clara Balzary

While many artists returned to the road in 2021, others decided to hold off until 2022. Now, Gametime, the app that specializes in last-minute tickets, has released its list of the most in-demand concerts for next year, and based on ticket sales, Elton John‘s rescheduled farewell tour is at #2 on the tally.

Elton was originally set to resume the Europe and U.K. legs of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour this year, but in September, he announced that he was moving those dates to 2023 because he had to have a hip operation. The next opportunity that fans will have to see Elton is January 19, 2022, when his North American tour — postponed from 2020 due to COVID-19 — begins in New Orleans.

Also on Gametime’s list are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are listed at #9 on the ranking. The veteran rockers plan to embark on a global tour starting in June, with a North American leg set to begin on July 23 in Denver. The trek will mark the group’s first full live outing since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined in late 2019.

Number one on the list is Latin superstar Bad Bunny, while other artists in the top 10 include Dead & Company collaborator John Mayer at #6. Mayer, who toured this year with Dead & Company, will launch his solo Sob Rock trek in February.

Here’s the app’s full list of the top-10 in-demand concerts for 2022:

1. Bad Bunny

2. Elton John tour

3. Billie Eilish

4. The Weeknd stadium tour

5. Justin Bieber

6. John Mayer

7. Dua Lipa

8. Tyler The Creator

9. Red Hot Chili Peppers

10. Tool

