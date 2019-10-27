Elton John reschedules Indianapolis concert due to being "extremely unwell"

ABC/Randy HolmesElton John has had his share of health issues over the years, but he really must have been feeling lousy when he scrapped his show Saturday night in Indianapolis, IN.

In a message on Instagram, Elton wrote, "To my dear fans in Indianapolis, it is with the heaviest heart that I'm forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at @bankerslifefieldhouse tonight."

"I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that's simply not possible," he continued. "The date will be rearranged for March 26th 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding."

Elton's next scheduled show is Monday on October 28 in Nashville, TN.

A few days previously, Elton's mother-in-law, Gladys Furnish, passed away. Elton's husband David wrote on Instagram, "Today I lost my beautiful, angelic Mother. She passed away peacefully in the middle of the night, with me and my brothers by her side."

He continued, "Rest in peace Mum. You lived your life impeccably. I will never forget you. I promise to do my best to pass the gifts you gave to me on to my own beautiful sons."

