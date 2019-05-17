Elton John Reveals Emotional Message Behind ‘Rocketman’ Film

Elton John and the star of the singer’s biopic, Taron Egerton appeared on Good Morning America to talk about “Rocketman.” John says the movie is about a person who is “deeply troubled,” and recalls that he behavior at one time was “so stupid and horrible” that he became “ashamed of himself.” John, who struggled with his sobriety, now says his life now is an “amazing journey.” “I have the most wonderful family, I have the most wonderful career and I don’t have to wake up in the morning feeling like I don’t want to wake up,” said John. Egerton plays John in “Rocketman” and sang an Elton John song to get into drama school. He also sang all the songs for the movie, which hits theaters on May 31st. Have you been sober for more than five years? What keeps you on the right track?