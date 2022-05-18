Elton John, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran & more to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II at Platinum Party at the Palace

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS

Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebration, which will mark her 70th year on the British throne, just got a lot more star-studded.

The lineup for the Platinum Party at the Palace, a massive concert set for June 4 in front of Buckingham Palace in London, has been revealed. Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Duran Duran and Diana Ross are among the performers, as are, fittingly, Queen + Adam Lambert.

The bill also includes Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Also part of the lineup are several pop and rock artists who are well known in the U.K. but perhaps less familiar in the U.S., including George Ezra, Craig David, Elbow, Sam Ryder, Mabel, Sigala & Ella Eyre, Mica Paris, Celeste and Mimi Webb.

There are just 10,000 tickets available, which are being allocated on a first come, first served basis. Visit the BBC’s websitefor more information. It’s not clear yet if the BBC’s broadcast of the event will air in North America.

