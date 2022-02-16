Elton John, Rolling Stones, Madonna & many more releasing exclusive vinyl titles for 2022 Record Store Day

Courtesy of Record Store Day

Limited-edition vinyl discs from Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Madonna and The Who are among the exclusive releases that’ll be available at independent record stores for the 2022 installment of Record Store Day.

Elton’s Record Store Day offering is The Complete Thom Bell Sessions, a six-song EP pressed on purple vinyl that’s an expanded version of an EP he released in 1977.

The Rolling Stones’ release is a 50th anniversary reissue of their classic 1972 two-LP compilation More Hot Rocks, pressed on glow-in-the-dark vinyl.

Madonna is issuing a five-track red-vinyl maxi EP celebrating the 35th anniversary of the soundtrack to her 1987 film Who’s That Girl, including a “Super Club Mix” of the title track.

The Who is releasing an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1982 album It’s Hard. The two-LP collection features bonus tracks, and one orange and one yellow disc.

This year’s Record Store Day features over 320 titles in all, including releases from Allman Brothers Band, America, Asia, Rick Astley, Blondie, David Bowie, Mariah Carey, Belinda Carlisle, Ray Charles, Chicago, The Cure, Def Leppard, Devo, Thomas Dolby, The Doors, Sheena Easton, The Everly Brothers, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Peter Gabriel, Billy Gibbons, The Jackson 5, Joan Jett, The Kinks, The Knack, Nick Lowe, Madness, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Night Ranger, Prince, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Keith Richards, Santana, Simple Minds, Ringo Starr, Donna Summer, The Sweet, Pete Townshend, U2 and Barry White.

Record Store Day 2022 takes place April 23. Additionally, organizers are setting aside June 18 as a “safety net” drop date for planned releases that can’t make it to stores by April 23 due to issues including manufacturing or shipping delays.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

