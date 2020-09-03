Elton John, Rolling Stones, Phil Collins among 'Forbes' magazine's highest-paid celebrities of 2020

ABC/Arturo Holmes; J. Rose

Forbes‘ annual list of Highest-Paid Celebrities will likely look very different next year, when the impact that COVID-19 had on the live music industry will really become apparent. But this year’s list, based mostly on numbers from 2019, shows musicians are still doing pretty well, including quite a few veteran artists.

Elton John is among the highest-ranking musicians, at #14. The pop-rock legend made $81 million over the past year, thanks to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Further down the list, The Rolling Stones land at #32 with $59 million in earnings, much of it from their 16-date No Filter Tour.

Phil Collins‘ successful solo tour helped him bringing in $45 million, secure a tie for the 64th slot on the tally with boy band Backstreet Boys and NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Other musicians on the list include The Eagles at #71 with $41 million; Bon Jovi, U2 and Lady Gaga all tied at #87, with $38 million; Paul McCartney at #91 — tied with Oprah Winfrey and two other celebs — with $37 million; and KISS, tied with producer/songwriter DJ Khaled at #95, with $36.5 million.

The highest-ranking musician on the Forbes tally is rapper-turned-fashion-mogul-turned-politician Kanye West, at #2 with $170 million.

And who is #1 overall on the list? That would be Kanye’s sister-in-law, media mogul and influencer Kylie Jenner, who earned a whopping $590 million.

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.