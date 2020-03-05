Elton John, Sam Smith, Maroon 5 & more releasing exclusive vinyl for Record Store Day

UMe

Time to dust off the turntable. Exclusive vinyl from Sam Smith, Maroon 5, Elton John, Hootie & the Blowfish, U2 and more are among the goodies that'll be available at independent record stores for Record Store Day, held this year on Saturday, April 18.

Elton is offering a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of his self-titled album, which features the classics "Your Song," "Take Me to the Pilot" and "Border Song," as a double-LP vinyl set. It includes the remastered album on one disc, and bonus tracks and two previously unreleased demos on the other. The whole thing is pressed on transparent purple vinyl.

Hootie & the Blowfish are releasing a double vinyl album called Live at Nick's Fat City, documenting a 1995 show they played Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It includes live versions of hits such as "Hold My Hand," "Only Wanna Be with You" and "Let Her Cry," as well as covers of The Beatles' "The Ballad of John and Yoko" and Stephen Stills' "Love the One You're With."

U2 is offering a 12-inch vinyl LP that includes the band's very first single, "11 O'Clock Tick Tock," its B-side, "Touch," and two unreleased live recordings from 1980. It's all on transparent blue vinyl with a photo gallery on the gatefold sleeve.

You can also buy a 12-inch picture disc of Sam Smith's cover of Donna Summer's disco classic "I Feel Love," a seven-inch vinyl single of Maroon 5's "Memories" with a photo booklet and a remix on the flip side, and a double-LP set of Ellie Goulding's debut album Lights, featuring six remixes and all the deluxe album tracks.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

