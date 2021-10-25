Elton John says “big mouth” Ed Sheeran jumped the gun on their joint Christmas single

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

During a recent interview on a Dutch radio station, U.K. pop star Ed Sheeran randomly announced that he and Elton John were planning to release a joint Christmas single this year. But Elton wasn’t very amused, since the news was supposed to be kept on the down low — and besides, the record isn’t even complete.

Speaking to the British music publication NME, Elton laughs, “Yeah, he let the cat out of the bag didn’t he? I was sworn to secrecy and then big mouth f***ing Sheeran goes to the Netherlands!” Elton adds, “It’s supposed to come out — we haven’t finished it yet, so there’s still work to be done.”

Elton added, “I can’t say any more than that because it’s in his hands.”

If the record does come out, it’ll likely be Elton’s second big hit of 2021, following the U.K. number-one chart success of his Dua Lipa collaboration, “Cold Heart,” from his new album The Lockdown Sessions.

“Everything’s been a bonus with this record. Whether it sells one copy or a million copies, it doesn’t matter to me,” Elton says of the album. “I had so much fun and I learnt so much from doing it.”

Elton plans to resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour next year, and he confirms that yes, this really is it.

“At the moment, I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76,” Elton tells NME. “And that’s it, baby. I can’t wait to do it and have a great time, and I can’t wait to finish and say, ‘No more — I’ve had enough.'”

Elton confirms that he’ll continue to make records but as far as live shows, he admits, “I’ve had enough applause. I wanna be with my family. I wanna be with my boys.”

