Elton John says his "sociopath" mother told him she loved him, but didn't like him

CBS Sunday MorningElton John's autobiography ME is coming out on Tuesday, and this weekend, you can watch him discuss it in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning. One topic he discusses his difficult relationship with his late mother, Sheila.

In his book, Elton refers to his mom as "the Cecil B. DeMille of bad moods,” and he tells CBS Sunday Morning that she was a woman he could never seem to please, no matter how successful he became.

Speaking about his husband and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, Elton admits, “She never liked David. She never liked anybody. She never asked to see the children."

“But I’m glad they didn’t meet her, because she would have criticized them, like she criticized me,” Elton adds. “She couldn’t help herself. She’s a sociopath.”

While Elton and Sheila reconciled prior to her death in December 2017, he says their relationship never really improved. What did improve, he says, was his reaction to her criticism.

“I didn’t lose my temper,” Elton says. “I knew what was coming and I let her get on with it. And I just said, ‘I love you, Mum,’ and she said, ‘I love you, too. I don’t like you, but I love you. But I don’t like you.’”

Elton also explains that he wrote the book -- which doesn't skimp on the sex, drugs and rock 'n roll -- for Zachary and Elijah.

"I wanted my boys to know what I was like and what happened, so that when I’m not here, they can read the book and read the truth,” the 72-year-old legend says. "I just want them to understand what I was like...before I had them...how they made my life complete."

CBS Sunday Morning airs at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.

