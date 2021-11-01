Elton John scores top-10 album with ‘The Lockdown Sessions’; launches his own line of eyewear

Interscope Records

Elton John has scored his 21st top-10 album on the Billboard 200 with his latest studio effort, The Lockdown Sessions, which debuted at #10 on the chart after earning 29,000 equivalent album units during its first week out. Seventeen thousand of that sum were for album sales.

The Lockdown Sessions boasts collaborations Elton recorded virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic with a wide variety of artists. The album includes the U.K. pop-rock legend’s latest top-40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” a duet with British pop star Dua Lipa that mashes up four of Elton’s earlier songs. The single reached #21 on the Hot 100 last week.

The album also features collaborating with Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and many others.

Elton scored his first top-10 album back in January of 1971 with his self-titled 1970 record, which reached #4 on the tally. His most recent album to break into the top 10 was 2016’s Wonderful Crazy Night, which peaked at #8.

Meanwhile, over the past few days, Elton’s social media pages have featured several iconic photos of the performer without his signature glasses. Well, now we know why: He’s launching his own line of eyewear.

A video on Elton’s Instagram announces the news, with the caption, “I’m just not myself without my glasses. Which is why I’m very excited to finally announce my eyewear collaboration with @walmart and @samsclub. Designed by me to celebrate you!”

The video shows a wide range of specs in many shapes, sizes and colors, though none as quite elaborate as some of the ones Elton wore in the ’70s. As Elton notes, the proceeds will support his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

