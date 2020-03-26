Elton John shares at-home birthday celebration with fans

Ben Gibson, © HST Global Limited, courtesy of Rocket Entertainment

Ben Gibson, © HST Global Limited, courtesy of Rocket EntertainmentElton John's 73rd birthday was Wednesday, and he's shared with fans what his special day was like via social media. While he, his husband David Furnish and two young sons are self-isolating, there was no shortage of festive moments.

On his Instagram Story, Elton posted a photo of a "Happy Birthday" sign taped to his window. "So nice to wake up to this," he wrote. "Thank you Zachary and Elijah!" He also shared images of the cards the boys made their dad, writing, "Homemade cards are the best!"

Elton's Instagram Story also includes images of birthday wishes from celebrity pals like Sharon Stone and David Beckham.

The highlight, though, is a video of Elton sitting in front of a candle-festooned cake that reads, "Happy Birthday Daddy," as Zachary and Elijah sing to him.

"Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family," Elton captioned the video.

Separately on his own Instagram, Furnish wrote, "Happy Birthday to my incomparable, darling husband. Thank-you for all that you give to your family and to the world. You are the best."

Elton was supposed to be continuing his Farewell Tour in North America right now, but he's postponed those dates until 2021 due to COVID-19.

Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family 🙏🏻❤️🎂🚀 Elton xx pic.twitter.com/gfDsZ865BW — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 26, 2020





