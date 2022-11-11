Elton John sits down with Joni Mitchell this weekend on his ‘Rocket Hour’ radio show

Elton kisses Mitchell at tribute show in 2000; MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images

Elton John usually uses his Rocket Hour show on Apple Music to spotlight new, emerging talent, but this Saturday’s episode will feature a legendary artist who Elton counts among his own musical influences: Joni Mitchell.

“I am incredibly excited to announce a very special Rocket Hour with one the most talented songwriters of all time, @jonimitchell,” Elton wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself with Mitchell. “I can’t wait for you all to hear this.”

Last year, Elton featured Joni’s music on an all-Canadian music installment of Rocket Hour, along with the likes of Rush, Leonard Cohen and The Band. But Saturday’s episode will be a full spotlight on the woman Elton called “certainly one of the most magical people I’ve ever met.”

When Mitchell’s landmark album Blue turned 50 last year, Elton told the Los Angeles Times that it was her “masterpiece.” “I always thought of Joni as an incredibly inspirational figure — I listened to albums like Blue and The Hissing of Summer Lawns in complete awe,” he explained.

“She was a fabulous songwriter and she ever repeated herself, never thought ‘I’m on a roll, I’ll make an album like that again,’ she always followed her own path,” Elton added.

He went on to note that it wasn’t until last year that he realized one of his own songs, “Madman Across the Water,” was “very Joni-esque.” As he put it, “Psychologically, her style had implanted itself really deep in my subconscious, and it came out in songs like that.”

