Elton John Spills On An Encounter With Queen Elizabeth And A SLAP In His New Book “Me”.

In his latest memoir, Me, Elton John has some tea to spill on the royal family, namely Queen Elizabeth.

John recounts the time when the Queen asked Princess Margaret’s son, Viscount Linley to check on his sister who was sick, he argued with the Queen that he didn’t want to and she showed him who’s boss.

“The Queen lightly slapped him across the face, saying ‘Don’t’ – slap – ‘argue’ – slap – ‘with’ – slap – ‘me’ – slap – ‘I’ – slap – ‘am’ – slap – ‘THE QUEEN!’” wrote John.

John then wrote, “I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolities, but . . . in private she could be hilarious.”

Me by Elton John is set to be released by Macmillan on October 15th.

