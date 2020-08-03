Elton John, Sting, Billy Joel and more wish Tony Bennett a happy 94th birthday

Jeff Vespa/VF12/WireImage

Tony Bennett is celebrating his 94th birthday today.

In honor of the occasion, some of his famous pals took to Twitter with heartfelt birthday wishes for the legendary crooner using the hashtag #TheBestIsYetToCome.

Elton John posted a video message to Tony, pointing out that the phrase “the best is yet to come” is an important optimistic motto for these challenging times.

“I’m hoping that next year things will completely turn around and people like you and I can go back to work and entertain people and spread love and joy throughout the world, which it desperately needs in this moment,” Elton says. “Meanwhile, I send you all my love and thank you for spreading so much joy throughout my lifetime. You’re an amazing man, an amazing artist and someone we should all look up to.”

Sting also posted a video message, beginning by singing a bit of “The Way You Look Tonight” but changing the lyrics to say, “Some day, when I’m feeling low/ When the world is cold/ I will feel a glow just thinking of you/ And the way you’ve lived your life.”

The former Police frontman adds, “You are truly an inspiration and you give us the confidence to think that we can make the world better, we can fix this world and the best is yet to come.”

Billy Joel shared a couple of photos with Bennett and wrote, “To my good friend, @itstonybennett – Thank you for bringing the songs I wrote to such glorious life. Happy Birthday!”

Others wishing Tony a happy birthday include Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, Bette Midler, Alec Baldwin, Diana Krall and The Chicks.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.