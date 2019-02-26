Elton John & Taron Egerton Duet At Oscars Party

Three months ahead of the premiere of Rocketman, Elton John teamed up with his on-screen doppelganger Taron Egerton Sunday night at Elton’s Oscars party in West Hollywood.

Egerton, who recorded his own vocals for the movie, sang “Tiny Dancer” with Sir Elton accompanying him on piano.

Other notables at the show include Greta Van Fleet and Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, who joined Elton for a duet of “Daniel”.

Best of all, the Oscars party raised more than $6.3 million for the Elton John Aids Foundation. Rocketman will be in theaters May 31st.

Are you excited for Rocketman? With Rami Malek winning Best Actor last night, should Taron Egerton already be considered the favorite for next year?