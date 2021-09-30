Elton John Teams Up With Stevie Wonder On New Track

Elton John and Stevie Wonder are celebrating 50 years of friendship with their duet “Finish Line.”

The song will be featured on John’s “The Lockdown Sessions,” and is the first duet for the legendary singers.

’I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’,” John said of the song in a statement. “I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I’ve ever made.”

“And Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing ‘Finish Line’ will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience….. I love it!! Congratulations to you and our forever and never, never-ending music, friendship, life-song! Long live Sir Elton John!!!” said Stevie.

What are your favorite songs by Elton John and Stevie Wonder?