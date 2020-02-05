Elton John teams with trendy Australian fashion brand for collection inspired by his songs

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesIf you like Elton John's style but you can't afford Gucci and platform boots aren't your things, you now have another option. Elton, who's currently touring Down Under, has given the O.K. to the trendy Australian label Réalisation Par -- which means "made by" in French -- to launch a capsule women's collection inspired by his music.

The collection is now available exclusively online at the label's website. It features 14 pieces that range in price from $69 t-shirts to $240 jumpsuits. Each piece is named after one of Elton's hits: The jumpsuit, for example, is called The Rocketman, while the t-shirts are called Crocodile Rock and Hercules.

"Hercules" is actually the name of a somewhat obscure Elton song, but it's also his middle name.

A variety of cute slip dresses are called The Levon, The Nikita, The Little Jeanie and the Tiny Dancer. A cloud print blouse is The Harmony; the same print as a button front dress is The Amoreena. A two piece blouse and skirt set are called, naturally, The Bennie and The Jets.

According to website Finder, the two women behind the label sent a note to Elton saying, "You gave us Rocketman, we want to give you Rocketwomen. We love you for Réal."

Elton responded, "It's great to see how my music has inspired this fabulous collection. I hope all the Dreamgirls enjoy wearing it as much as I've enjoyed playing the songs and performing to my fans!"

Elton is currently touring in New Zealand, and after a quick trip to the U.S. to appear at the Oscars this Sunday -- where he and Bernie Taupin are nominated for their Rocketman song "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" -- he'll return for more New Zealand shows, followed by a string of Australian dates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.