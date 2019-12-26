Elton John thanks fans for "most successful year of my career": "I'm blown away"

ABC/Randy HolmesIn a video posted to his socials, Elton John is thanking his fans for what's been an incredible year for him. In fact, as he says, "Thank you for making 2019 probably the most successful year of my career. Wow! At 72 years of age, I'm blown away!"

Elton then goes on to list all the great things that he's been involved with this year, including the blockbuster ticket sales for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the box office success and critical acclaim for his biopic Rocketman, and the success of his autobiography, Me.

Elton then throws in some of his other accomplishments, such as getting the Legion D'Honneur -- "the highest honor you can get artistically in France" -- from French president Emmanuel Macron, and being named "the number-one male artist of all time" by Billboard.

But as usual, Elton then brings it back to the people who are responsible for his amazing life.

"To you guys who are my fans, you've been amazing all year," he gushes. "You've come to the show, you dressed up, you've had a great time and you made me feel so happy every time I come on stage."

Elton then says after his Christmas break, he'll head to the Golden Globes on January 5, where Rocketman is up for three trophies. "Keep your fingers very tightly crossed and hope that we can come away with at least one award," he asks.

"And then I come back...to work and onwards and upwards with the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour!" he concludes. "I hope I come to a place near you in 2020 where we can continue the fun and games. Love you all so much."

Elton's tour resumes January 7 in Sydney, Australia. He'll be back in North America in March.

Elton thanks you all for an extraordinary 2019 and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas!





