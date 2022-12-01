Elton John, The Rolling Stones & more make ‘Billboard’s’ year-end Top Tours list

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The past year has been a good one for touring artists, especially for some heritage acts, who made big bucks on the road this year.

While Bad Bunny tops Billboard’s year-end Top Tours chart for 2022, bringing in $373.5 million and selling 1.8 million tickets across 65 shows, acts like Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Mötley Crue and Def Leppard all make the top 10.

Elton lands just under Bad Bunny at two, with over $334 million from 63 shows; The Rolling Stones comes in at six, with over $179 million from 20 shows.

Others making the list include the Red Hot Chili Peppers at seven ($176.9 M), Def Leppard and Motley Crue at eight ($173.4 M), Paul McCartney at 15, Eagles at 16 ($105 M), Guns N’ Roses at 17 ($93.3 M) and Genesis at 25 ($81.9 M).

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.