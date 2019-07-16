Elton John throwing star-studded charity bash in the south of France, starring Chris Martin

Dominique Charriau/WireImageElton John hosts a number of annual events to raise money for his AIDS Foundation, including a gala in New York City, an Oscar viewing party in Los Angeles, and his White Tie and Tiara Ball in the U.K. Next week, he and husband David Furnish are adding a new event to the calendar in one of their favorite places: the south of France.

The bash, called A Midsummer Party, will be held Wednesday, July 24, at a private villa at Cap d'Antibes, a resort on France's Côte d'Azur. In addition to a cocktail reception, a dinner featuring locally inspired cuisine and a live charity auction, the party also will feature a performance by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The founding event chairs include Rocketman stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden, Katy Perry, Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone, Tiffany Haddish, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Quincy Jones, Spike Lee and Gerard Butler, among other celebs.

In a statement, Elton and David say, "The Côte d'Azur has a special place in our hearts. It is where we love to spend our summers, and we want to make our inaugural fundraising gala here a true highlight of the summer season."

If you want to hop on a plane and join in the fun, contact events@ejaf.org, or call the Foundation's New York office at 212-219-0670.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.