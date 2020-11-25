Elton John to appear as special guest on UK pop star Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 livestream concert special

ABC/Craig Sjodin; Getty Images for dcp

Elton John fans will be able to catch the pop-rock legend this week on contemporary U.K. pop star Dua Lipa’s upcoming Studio 2054 livestream concert event.

“It’s my absolute pleasure and honor to announce Elton John will be joining me at Studio 2054 this Friday,” Dua says in a statement. “A one of a kind global musical icon, singer-songwriter, and flawless performer, it’s going to be spectacular! He is truly musical royalty and I am elated that we will be appearing together.”

Elton adds in his own statement, “I loved speaking to Dua when we met up to talk on Instagram Live a few weeks ago, she is incredibly smart and talented. So when she asked me to be part of Studio 2054, I said ‘Yes!’ in a heartbeat.”

He continues, “It’s amazing to be part of a live performance when live music just isn’t happening right now and especially in such a colorful and creative way. If you’re going to do virtual live music then this is the way to do it.”

Studio 2054 is a ticketed concert event taking place Friday, November 27, starting at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to Elton, the show will also feature guest appearances from Dua’s “Prisoner” duet partner Miley Cyrus, plus Kylie Minogue, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

I AM SO SO SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT @eltonofficial WILL BE JOINING ME FOR STUDIO 2054!!! R U READY FOR BLAST OFF? 🚀✨ https://t.co/zaFatiNzEq pic.twitter.com/Rxooyg7PU1 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 25, 2020

By Andrea Tuccillo

