Elton John to appear at prestigious British literary festival this month

Courtesy of Henry Holt

Elton John has performed at countless music festivals over the years, but later this month, he’ll make his debut at one of the world’s most prestigious literary festivals — The Hay Festival, which Bill Clinton once called the “Woodstock of the Mind.”

The Hay Festival’s Digital Winter Weekend takes place November 26 through November 29, and Elton will appear on the 29th at 8:30 p.m. U.K. time. He’ll discuss his candid and often hilarious autobiography, Me, which recently came out in paperback. Joining Elton in the conversation will be soccer legend Arsène Wenger, who’s likewise promoting his autobiography.

If that seems a strange pairing, don’t forget that Elton is absolutely obsessed with soccer, and at various times was the chairman and the president of the British soccer club Watford FC.

In other Elton John news, if you’d like to hear him reminisce about the decadent sex, drugs & rock ‘n’ roll days of partying at Studio 54 in the ’70s, pop star Dua Lipa has posted a video of them discussing it on her Instagram. Be warned though — it’s pretty explicit.

By Andrea Dresdale

