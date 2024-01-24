Elton John To Chronicle 5-Year Farewell Tour In Upcoming Book

Elton John is chronicling his five-year farewell tour in an upcoming book.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour will be a photo-filled book that details key performances, celebrity guests, John’s touring wardrobe, his stage design and other pieces of memorabilia, according to publisher Hyperion Avenue, an imprint of Disney Publishing Worldwide. It will also feature a forward by John’s husband, David Furnish, Hyperion reports.

John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which comprised 330 performances, kicked off with a show in Pennsylvania in 2018 and wrapped up in Sweden in 2023. The book is due on September 24th.

How do you feel about Elton John milking even more money out of his farewell tour?