Elton John to extend an olive branch to Rod Stewart in the form of a Christmas card

Is Elton John and Rod Stewart‘s longtime feud about to come to an end? According to British publication The Sun, the “Tiny Dancer” singer is extending an olive branch.

Attesting that he doesn’t “bear any grudges whatsoever,” Elton added that he will be sending Rod a personalized Christmas card this year.

As for whether that small gesture is enough to quash their beef for good remains unknown, the 73-year-old singer made it clear that he isn’t interested in dragging it on any longer.

“Rod and I have always had this kind of rivalry but it’s always been very friendly and funny and I love him to death,” added Elton. “If I saw him in the street I’d give him the biggest hug.”

With 2020 being the year it’s been, the multi-Grammy Award winner hinted that he did a little soul-searching and determined what is and isn’t important to him.

“There’s no point in carrying on vendettas. Life’s too short,” he advised.

The pair began trading jabs in 2018, when Rod called the “Your Song” singer’s farewell tour “dishonest” during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

That eventually led to Elton including that comment in his memoir, and responding, “I certainly didn’t feel like I needed a lecture on the feral spirit of rock and roll from someone who’d spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.'”

Rod claimed that he’d tried to reach out to Elton since then, but Elton had given him the cold shoulder. Elton said he didn’t recall Rod attempting to contact him, and said Rod continued to insult him in the press.

Will a Christmas card finally put their feud to rest? Elton is confident that it will.

