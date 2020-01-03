Elton John to present at Golden Globes this weekend, 'Rocketman' up for additional awards

Paramount Pictures

Paramount PicturesElton John is a nominee at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, but he's not going to get to just sit in the audience all night.

Elton and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin have both been tapped as presenters for the ceremony, which airs Sunday night. The two are nominated for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," their closing credits tune for Elton's biopic, Rocketman.

In addition, the movie itself is up for Best Motion Picture -- Comedy or Musical, while Taron Egerton, who plays Elton, is up for Best Performance by an Actor -- Comedy or Musical.

If Elton wins, this will be his second Golden Globe: He previously won in this category for "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" from 1994's The Lion King.

The 77th Annual Golden Globes air Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

In other nominations news, Rocketman has also been nominated for the 2020 Dorian Awards, given out annually by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics'. As the Hollywood Reporter notes, the movie is up for LGBTQ Film of the Year, while Taron Egerton is up for Film Performance of the Year -- Actor.

Also at the Dorian Awards, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are up for TV Musical Performance of the Year -- for their steamy rendition of "Shallow" at the Oscars -- while Gaga herself is up for "Wilde Artist of the Decade." And we're not sure how Taylor Swift will feel about this, but CATS is up for "Campy Film of the Year." The Dorians will be presented January 8.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.