Elton John to receive France's highest civilian honor on Friday

ABC/Randy HolmesWhen Elton John arrives in France for several concerts on his farewell tour, he won't just be earning a bunch of money: He'll also be receiving the country's highest civilian award.

On Friday, Elton will be presented with the Legion d'Honneur by French president Emmauel Macron at the Elysee [ay-lee-ZAY] Palace in Paris, reports Le Journal de Dimanche. The paper reports that during the ceremony, Elton will launch an appeal for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis.



According to multiple reports, Macron described Elton as "a piano virtuoso, melodic genius and a true showman," who was also "one of the first gay artists to have the courage to say it and to give voice to the LGBT community in the media."

In 1993, Elton was made an Officer of Arts and Letters by France, in recognition of his contributions to the arts.

Elton also plans to announce two additional shows in France for October of 2020, according to Le Journal de Dimanche.

Other famous musicians who have received the Legion d'Honneur include Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan.

