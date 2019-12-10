Elton John tops StubHub's list of top touring artists of 2019

Ben Gibson, © HST Global Limited, courtesy of Rocket EntertainmentArtists in their teens and twenties may dominate the pop charts, but on the road, it's the older stars who are raking in the dough.

StubHub, the secondary market ticket sale website, has announced that Elton John's farewell tour was the number-one best-selling live music tour of 2019, followed by The Rolling Stones' most recent tour. Coming in at number three was another veteran act, Queen, followed by yet another Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Billy Joel.

At number five, Ariana Grande was the biggest-selling current act of 2019 at StubHub. The only other current acts are country music's biggest new star, Luke Combs, at number nine, and Justin Timberlake at number 10. The rest of the top 10 is made of up more veteran acts: Bob Seger, Paul McCartney and Garth Brooks.

A StubHub exec notes in a statement, "It's unusual that so few pop and contemporary acts hit the list this year...but we do see a stronger presence if we expand our analysis to the top 15 acts, where [K-pop superstars] BTS, [country duo] Florida Georgia Line and Lady Gaga show high demand."

If you're interested, the number-one top-selling overall event on StubHub in 2019 was the 2019 World Series, featuring the Nationals vs. the Astros. In fact, every one of the website's top-10-selling events were sports events, except for one: the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

